MIAMI (AP) The Miami Marlins’ Dan Straily and Jarlin Garcia have combined hold the New York Mets hitless through six innings Sunday.

Straily, who entered with a 7.56 ERA in his first two starts, walked five and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings. He was removed after consecutive walks to Neil Walker and Yoenis Cespedes,

Straily threw just 50 of 93 pitched for strikes.

Garcia entered with consecutive left-handed hitters due up, and he retired Jay Bruce and Lucas Duda on flyouts.

Left fielder Marcell Ozuna leaped and hung on to the top of the left-field wall to catch a fly ball hit by Wilmer Flores in the fifth inning. Flores slammed his batting helmet into his leg while Ozuna flashed a big smile to his teammates. Ozuna received a big hug from Strailey in the dugout in between innings.

Miami led 1-0 going to the bottom of the sixth.

