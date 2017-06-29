Jose Ureña shares his thoughts on his outing against the New York Mets on Thursday night.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Chris Archer: I wish I could have executed a couple pitches better
15 mins ago
Kevin Cash: It wasn’t a lack of effort, we just got beat
15 mins ago
WATCH: Adam Kolarek makes MLB debut with sharp 1 13 innings
1 hr ago
WATCH: Stanton beats the throw at the plate
1 hr ago
Yzerman excited by potential he sees at Lightning’s development camp
5 hours ago
Jose Urena takes the hill as Marlins close out homestand
7 hours ago