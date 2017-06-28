Marlns’ Jeff Locke looks for first win of season vs. Mets

Jeff Locke takes the mound as the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets in Marlins Park. The Marlins are looking to extend their win streak to three games on Wednesday night.
