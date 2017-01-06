Marlon Vera replaces Bryan Caraway on UFC Phoenix card

UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera will replace injured Bryan Caraway on the Jan. 15 UFC Fight Night card at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Vera, 24, will fight sixth-ranked Jimmie Rivera. A native of Ecuador, Vera has an 8-3-1 career record, with four first-round finishes and five wins by submission. He fought Nov. 26 in Melbourne, Australia, earning a unanimous decision over Ning Guangyou.

The card, which will be televised on FS1, is headlined by a featherweight bout between UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn against rising star Yair Rodriguez. Five Phoenix-area fighters will also compete on the card: John Moraga, Frankie Saenz, Augusto “Tanquinho” Mendes, Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger and Drakkar Klose.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or at the Talking Stick Resort Arena box office.