A married health teacher is accused of repeatedly having sex with a 17-year-old student in court papers filed by his mother after he tried to commit suicide.

The claims against Jill Lamontagne, 29, from Maine, only came to light in mid-June after the alleged victim tried to take his own life.

Details of the alleged relationship between the mother of two and her student were disclosed in the protection-order form filled out by the alleged victim’s mother, reports the Journal Tribune of York County.

It’s claimed the teen boy was admitted to the hospital on June 9 after taking a cocktail of drugs.

He later told a nurse he had tried to kill himself “because of a girl,” before admitting to his aunt that rumors about the relationship with the teacher were true.

“He said he loved her, he said it happened numerous times, in the classroom, at her house, in her car,” the boy’s mother wrote in the complaint.

“She told him she hadn’t had a sexual relationship in two years.”

According to the complaint, the student said he felt “used” by his teacher but wanted to continue the relationship.

He claimed that Lamontagne performed oral sex on him, and that “other stuff happened” between them as well.

According to the court filing, one sexual encounter took place when Lamontagne instructed him to come over to her home, and that the two of them “fooled around.” A lawyer representing Lamontagne in court Monday denied all the allegations.

She has worked at the school — where she was also a student — for five years and is the lead health teacher.

She has been placed on leave from Kennebunk High School and had a civil protection order issued against her.

Regional Schools superintendent Katie Hawes said the school is working with the appropriate agencies “to ensure the safety of our students and our staff.”

Hawes also said the district would consider firing Lamontagne if she is charged.

Lamontagne has not been criminally charged in this case. She remains on administrative leave while the school district investigates the claims against her.

According to her personal blog, she earned her bachelor’s degree in health sciences from the University of Southern Maine in 2010, followed by a master’s degree in inclusion education from the University of New England in 2013.

Her ‘Mission Statement’ reads: “My mission is to be an exceptional role model for my students. As a health teacher, I educate students about many aspects of their lives/lifestyles and I believe that I need to practice what I preach.

“To be successful in teaching students about these very sensitive topics, I am trustworthy, honest and reliable.

“I strive to be all of these things, along with kind, healthy and responsible so that I am a great role model and mentor for my students.”

