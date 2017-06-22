Married teacher mom arrested for multiple sex romps in her car with student

A Connecticut high school teacher was arrested for allegedly having sex “a handful of times” with a special education student, then denying and destroying evidence of the acts.

Laura Ramos, 31, was charged Tuesday with second-degree sexual assault, according to the Connecticut Post. Police arrested Ramos, who is a wife and a mother, after she admitted to having sex with an 18-year-old student while she was teaching at Central High School in Bridgeport.

Authorities were called to the high school after another student reported the sexual assault to officials, WFSB reported. The student, named “witness 1” in court documents, told school officials that Ramos began texting him first “as a ‘normal teacher’ helping a student.” Ramos then began confiding in him, allegedly complaining about her “man” or “guy” — believed to be the teen she had a sexual relationship with.

The student witness told police he saw Ramos and the teen “make eyes at each other” and flirt, court documents alleged.

Ramos would also allegedly complain to the student witness that her “man” wouldn’t want to “have sex or do anything, tried to have him buy weed for her, and send him “sexually inappropriate content.”

Police took screenshots of Ramos’ text to the student witness before approaching the former teacher, who denied having sex with the teen, according to WFSB. Ramos, however, said she did have a close relationship with him.

In a second interview, Ramos admitted to police she had sex with the teen “a handful of times” in her car, adding that it began in December and ended in April. She said she had previously talked to the teen about denying their relationship and had deleted all her texts.

Ramos submitted a letter of resignation to the school on June 20. School officials told WFSB termination proceedings have been initiated.