A Maine high-school teacher who is married with two children is being investigated after her alleged affair with one of her students may have led to the teen trying to kill himself.

Jill Lamontagne, 29, was placed on administrative leave earlier this month after the 17-year-old boy’s family told the school that he’d had a sexual relationship with her, according to the New York Post.

The teen was admitted to a hospital on June 9 after downing a cocktail of drugs. He subsequently told a nurse that he had tried to kill himself “because of a girl,” the Post reported.

The student reportedly later told his aunt that rumors about the relationship with Lamontagne were accurate.

A lawyer representing the teacher in court denied the allegations.

Details of the alleged relationship between the teacher and her student were initially disclosed in a protection-order form completed by the boy’s mother, according to the Journal Tribune of York County.

“He said he loved her, he said it happened numerous times, in the classroom, at her house, in her car,” the student’s mother wrote in the complaint. “She told him she hadn’t had a sexual relationship in two years.”

A district court judge extended a protection from abuse order granted after the student attempted suicide. That order bans the Kennebunk High School health teacher from contacting the alleged victim for two years, the Portland Press Herald reported.