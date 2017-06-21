A mysterious ‘stone circle’ has been spotted on the surface of Mars, according to alien hunters.

The image, captured by NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover, was featured on the secureteam10 YouTube channel after it was spotted by a UFO hunter.

In the YouTube video, secureteam10 describes the image as “a very strange formation of rocks that are put together in what appears to be a very artificial way, arranged in a perfect circle.”

The formation is “much different from the craters that we normally see on Mars and the moon and the other planets in the solar system,” secureteam10 added. “This almost looks like these rocks were arranged in this circular formation – either that, or these could potentially be some sort of ruin that is a part of a much larger structure, potentially buried.”

The rocks sparked plenty of comment on YouTube, with not everyone convinced that the rocks had been arranged in the circular pattern. “It really just looks like a crater to me,” noted one commenter. “Looks like a boulder that is weathered,” wrote another commenter.﻿ “The circle on Mars is clearly part of a bagel,” quipped another.

Features on the Red Planet’s surface continue to be a source of fascination.

Earlier this year, for example, UFO hunters claimed that an image taken by NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover shows an ancient tree stump on the surface of the Red Planet.

In 2015, UFO hunters also claimed to identify a mysterious woman-like shape in a picture taken by the Curiosity Rover.

The largest rover ever sent to Mars, Curiosity launched on Nov. 26 2011 and landed on the Red Planet on Aug. 5, 2012.