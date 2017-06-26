Martin Shkreli trial begins: A timeline of events

Martin Shkreli, the embattled so-called “pharma bro,” headed to court on Monday amid accusations of federal securities fraud.

U.S. prosecutors have said Shkreli handled his former hedge fund and drug company Retrophin in a Ponzi-like scheme manner. They allege that Shkreli lied to his hedge fund investors and took millions of dollars in assets from his pharmaceutical company to repay them.

Shkreli, 34, has pleaded not guilty. He told the Associated Press that he’s “excited” about the trial.

As the trial started June 26 in Brooklyn, here’s a look at what happened leading up to the case.

September 2015

Shkreli first became a contentious household name at the end of 2015 when he was the chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals.

His company drastically jacked up the price of a potentially lifesaving drug, Daraprim, from $13.50 to $750 per pill. Turing acquired Daraprim in August 2015.

The drug is the only approved treatment for toxoplasmosis, an infection which is especially risky for pregnant women, people with AIDS and cancer patients.

Shkreli defended the price hike, contending that it was necessary in order for his pharmaceutical company to make a profit, spend money on research and keep up with operational costs.

“If there was a company that was selling an Aston Martin at the price of a bicycle, and we buy that company and we ask to charge Toyota prices, I don’t think that should be a crime,” Shkreli told CBS This Morning.

Then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton encouraged Shkreli to “do the right thing” and lower the cost of the drug to its original price in a Facebook post.

“There are other drug companies gouging Americans with higher prices than they charge other people around the world,” Clinton wrote.

In a separate post, Clinton promised to hold accountable anyone who is “price gouging American families and jacking up costs for no good reason.”

Donald Trump called Shkreli a “spoiled brat.”

December 2015

Shkreli was arrested on securities fraud and wire fraud charges — unrelated to the rising drug price while he headed Turing Pharmaceuticals — in December 2015.

Prosecutors said that when Shkreli ran a different pharmaceutical company, Retrophin, he would use the company’s cash and stock to pay back hedge fund investors for money that Shkreli lost. These actions allegedly occurred between 2009 and 2014, according to court documents.

Shkreli “engaged in multiple schemes to ensnare investors through a web of lies and deceit,” U.S. Attorney Robert Capers said at the time of Shkreli’s arrest.

Shkreli was released on a $5 million bail.

The day of his arrest, KaloBios Pharmaceuticals terminated Shkreli as its CEO. The company announced that the young pharmaceutical executive had also resigned from its board of directors.

February 2016

Shkreli refused to testify in front of Congress — instead invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination while he at times smirked at lawmakers who peppered him with questions about why he so drastically raised the price of Daraprim.

“Drug company executives are lining their pockets at the expense of some of the most vulnerable families in our nation,” Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., said during the hearing. “It’s not funny, Mr. Shkreli. People are dying and they’re getting sicker and sicker.”

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., a pharmacist, said he was “disgusted” by price-hiking drug companies.

September 2016

After Clinton left a 9/11 memorial service due to an illness, Shkreli tracked down the presidential candidate to shout at her a question.

“Why are you so sick?” Shkreli shouted at Clinton as she left her daughter’s apartment.

“I enjoyed screaming ‘why are you so sick’ and ‘go trump’ at @HillaryClinton. Get well soon bae!” he tweeted later.

This same month, Shkreli raffled off a chance to punch him in the face.

January 2017

After consistently harassing a female journalist on Twitter, Shkreli was eventually banned from the social media site.

Shkreli changed his Twitter page background to images of freelance journalist Lauren Duca and photoshopped himself over her husband in one photo.

“How is this allowed,” Duca tweeted along with a screenshot of Shkreli’s account.

Shkreli announced in May that he was permanently banned from Twitter.

April 2017

Brooklyn U.S. District Court Judge Kiyo Matsumoto ruled that Shkreli and his former lawyer be granted separate trials.

Both Evan Greebel and Shkreli requested separate trials and both have pleaded not guilty. Greebel is charged with one count of conspiracy for allegedly helping Shkreli.

As Greebel has called Shkreli a serial liar, Matsumoto said that trying the two men together “would present a serious risk that Shkreli will not receive a constitutionally fair trial.”

Greebel’s trial will be later this year.

June 2017

Shkreli’s trial began on June 26 and is expected to last four to six weeks. If convicted, Shkreli faces up to 20 years in prison.

Several potential jurors told the New York judge they can’t be fair toward Shkreli.

One woman said Monday that she knew the former executive as “the most hated man in America” for his price gouging. The judge dismissed her and several other potential jurors after they made negative comments about Shkreli during jury selection on Monday.

Despite advice from his lawyers Shkreli didn’t lay low ahead of the trial. He’s been active on social media, especially YouTube and Facebook following the suspension of his Twitter account.

Shkreli “travels to the beat of a very unique drummer,” exasperated-sounding defense attorney Benjamin Brafman said at a pretrial hearing this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.