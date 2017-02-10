FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Jordyn Martin scored 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Northern Arizona held off Montana State with a 69-63 win on Thursday night.

Martin’s jumper with 4:14 left gave Northern Arizona (7-18, 4-8 Big Sky) a 63-50 lead. But the Bobcats went on an 11-1 run, and Quinton Everett’s layup with 34 seconds left made it a 64-61 contest.

Marcus DeBerry made a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to seal the win. DeBerry finished with 14 points and Chris Bowling had 12 before fouling out. The Lumberjacks led 34-22 at the half and finished with a 46-34 edge on the glass.

Montana State (11-14, 6-6) got 14 points and nine rebounds from Sam Neumann, and Tyler Hall added 13 points. Everett and Devonte Klines each had three of the Bobcats’ 10 steals.