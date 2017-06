Carlos Martinez says his slider and sinker were both working really well tonight.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos WATCH: Pham makes an incredible catch in center WATCH: Pham’s textbook display of manufacturing a run Randal Grichuk leads Cards to win over Reds Matheny praises Wacha, among many other Cardinals after win Jedd Gyorko on Cards’ win over Cincinnati Voit: First MLB hit is “something I’ll remember forever’ More FOX Sports Midwest Videos »