St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jose Martinez on his strategy against Aroldis Chapman: “You’ve gotta be ready for the fastball.” It worked for him on Friday night, as Martinez came up with a pinch-hit double against the hard-throwing New York Yankees closer.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos Allen after stopping 51 of 52 shots: ‘They’re gonna keep coming’ Edmundson on Allen in net: ’50-something saves, that’s pretty remarkable’ Yeo on Blues’ win over Wild: ‘We know we have to be better next game’ Edmundson on Blues game-winner: ‘Luckily, it popped out to me’ Cards’ Leake on his superb start vs. Nats Piscotty says Leake ‘was in the zone,’ but he wasn’t bad, either More FOX Sports Midwest Videos