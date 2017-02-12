Marvin Musquin gets his first 450 Supercross win in Arlington

Marvin Musquin is finally a winner in the 450 Supercross class.

The Red Bull KTM rider made his 450 debut in 2016 and got close to winning in Atlanta, but lost out to his teammate Ryan Dungey. Saturday night, he finally made it happen at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Musquin moves up to second in the points behind his teammate Dungey following a chaotic 450SX Main Event that shook up the points.

Cooper Webb took the Holeshot on the initial start, but Justin Brayton went down coming out of Turn 1 and was slow to get back up, leading to a red flag.

The race was restarted and this time it was Musquin taking the Holeshot with an impressive start off the line. Post race, Musquin admitted he thought he’d jumped the start, but got lucky with the timing of the gate.

Meanwhile, the top two riders in the points coming in – Dungey and Eli Tomac – had both had horrible starts, and were running in 13th and 7th respectively following the first lap.

During the middle of the race, Cooper Webb found himself slowing up from second place with a flat rear tire. Moments later, Tomac went down hard on course and was forced to bring his Kawasaki in for service, pointing down at the front wheel. By the end of the night, Chad Reed and others had also joined Webb and Tomac in making trips to the mechanic’s area.

All this allowed Cole Seely and Jason Anderson to move into second and third spots, while Dean Wilson – now riding a works Husqvarna – rode in fourth for most of the race until he eventually lost the spot to Dungey.

However, as chaotic as the race was for most of the riders, it was smooth sailing for Musquin up front, who became the first French winner in Supercross since 2002.

“I grabbed the holeshot on the restart and just tried to focus on what was in front of me. It was so easy to make a mistake out there tonight,” said Musquin. “This [victory] feels so good, to stand up here [on top of the podium] for the first time in my career. I’ve dreamed of this since I was a little boy in France and would like to dedicate this to my brother, who has been so supportive of me and gone through difficult times the past few years.”

Meanwhile, in the 250SX class, Justin Hill picked off his fourth consecutive win when championship rival Shane McElrath suffered a mechanical failure while leading with two minutes left to go. McElrath and Hill had both taken their respective heat race wins, but things were going the KTM rider’s way by the time the Main rolled around. However, with his mechanical failure, McElrath faded to a 22nd-place finish and drops to third in the points behind Aaron Plessinger. Plessinger, meanwhile, was able to salvage a podium finish, placing in third behind Hill and Austin Forkner, despite dropping to the back of the field at the start of the Main.

“It was a tough break for Shane [McElrath] tonight. I hate to win like that but we never gave up all night,” said Hill. “This is the first time I’ve been in the championship fight this late in the season and I’m going to do all I can to bring it home. It’s great for the entire team to extend our lead heading into the break.”

The 250SX West riders now go on a two-month break. The 450SX and 250SX East riders will be in action next week at Minneapolis, with coverage starting at 10 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.

450SX Class Results

1. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM

2. Cole Seely, Sherman Oaks, Calif., Honda

3. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.M., Husqvarna

4. Ryan Dungey, Belle Plaine, Minn., KTM

5. Dean Wilson, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna

6. Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Suzuki

7. Jake Weimer, Rupert, Idaho, Suzuki

8. Davi Millsaps, Cairo, Ga., KTM

9. Justin Bogle, Cushing, Okla., Suzuki

10. Malcolm Stewart, Haines City, Fla., Suzuki

450SX Class Championship Standings

1. Ryan Dungey, Belle Plaine, Minn., KTM – 129

2. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM – 111

3. Cole Seely, Sherman Oaks, Calif., Honda – 107

4. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 100

5. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.M., Husqvarna – 85

6. Davi Millsaps, Cairo, Ga., KTM – 83

7. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., Yamaha – 71

8. Chad Reed, Dade City, Fla., Yamaha – 64

9. Dean Wilson, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna – 64

10. Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Suzuki – 55

Western Regional 250SX Class Results

1. Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., Kawasaki

2. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki

3. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha

4. Jimmy Decotis, Peabody, Mass., Honda

5. Dan Reardon, Menifee, Calif., Yamaha

6. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda

7. Martin Davalos, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna

8. Cole Martinez, Rimrock, Ariz., Yamaha

9. Hayden Mellross, Australia, Yamaha

10. Kyle Chisholm, Valrico, Fla., Honda

Western Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

1. Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., Kawasaki – 138

2. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 117

3. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., KTM – 113

4. Martin Davalos, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna – 106

5. Jimmy Decotis, Peabody, Mass., Honda – 91

6. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 90

7. Dan Reardon, Menifee, Calif., Yamaha – 72

8. Kyle Chisholm, Valrico, Fla., Honda – 60

9. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 55

10. Phil Nicoletti, Cohocton, N.Y., Suzuki – 54