Mary Tyler Moore: 1936-2017

Sitcom sweetheart Mary Tyler Moore, who gained fame playing winsome television producer Mary Richards on the popular 1970s television series “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and broke new ground as an independent career-woman in a leading role, died at the age of 80. Here’s a look at her career.

Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017 at the age of 80. (AP) mary-tyler-moore-died-on-wednesday-jan.-25,-2017-at-the-age-of-80.-

Mary Tyler Moore and her husband, Dr. Robert Levine, arrive for the memorial service of actor Morey Amsterdam. The two were married for 33 years. (Reuters) mary-tyler-moore-and-her-husband,-dr.-robert-levine,-arrive-for-the-memorial-service-of-actor-morey-amsterdam.-the-two-were-married-for-33-years.

Mary Tyler Moore waves while standing next to a bronze statue of herself, Minneapolis, Minnesota. (AP) mary-tyler-moore-waves-while-standing-next-to-a-bronze-statue-of-herself,-minneapolis,-minnesota.

Mary Tyler Moore presents singer Barbara Streisand with her Emmy Award. (Reuters) mary-tyler-moore-presents-singer-barbara-streisand-with-her-emmy-award.-

Valerie Harper (L), Mary Tyler Moore (C) and Cloris Leachman (R) at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Reuters) valerie-harper-(l),-mary-tyler-moore-(c)-and-cloris-leachman-(r)-at-the-academy-of-television-arts-&-sciences-hall-of-fame-induction-ceremony.