A Marydel man was arrested last week for selling items that he had stolen. 26-year-old Zachary Swafford sold a video game to a Milford gaming store that had been stolen in Maryland. The sale triggered an alert in database, and led Milford Police to Swafford on February 2. He was charged with selling stolen property and is being held on $1000 bond. Swafford’s preliminary hearing is set in March.