MAryland 2017 Roadkill Bill

By Tyler Zulli -
33

33 Maryland Delegates introduced Wednesday the Roadkill Bill of 2017. This introduction comes after Governor Larry Hogan asked legislatures to address the roadkill issue of Maryland highways in his State of the State. Existing law requires roadkill be moved if it impedes traffic or endangers driver’s safety. This bill would allow drivers to report roadkill on state highways regardless of position in order to have it removed. Administration is not expected to show up to testify against the bill, which means the bill will likely become law soon.

Tyler Zulli
Tyler joined WGMD in October 2016 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University. His previous stops in both sports and news broadcasting include stations in Philadelphia and State College.

