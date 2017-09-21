Maryland approves funding for coastal improvements

Maryland’s Board of Public Works has approved funding for a new program to help coastal communities improve their ability to deal with extreme weather events. The Coastal Resiliency Grant Program will be run through Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources, and will design 4 shoreline improvement demonstration projects across the state.

Two of those projects are on the Lower Shore: in Somerset County grant money will be used to stop flooding and erosion along the Deal Island Peninsula through a living shoreline, dune restoration and marsh enhancement, and in Dorchester County a living shoreline will be built with dredged material from the Choptank River.