Maryland deputy critical after shootout that left gunman dead

A Maryland sheriff’s deputy was in critical condition but out of surgery Thursday morning after an early morning shootout that left a gunman dead, officials said.

Dfc. Warren Scott Hogan, a four-year veteran, was escorting a female previously involved in a domestic disturbance from the sheriff’s department’s headquarters back to her house in order to gather clothing. That’s when a man inside the home grabbed a shotgun and fired at Hogan, the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Hogan shot back, hitting the man, who was pronounced dead just after 8:30 a.m. at Chester River Medical Center in Chestertown.

The gunman’s name was not immediately released.

Hogan was flown to Shock Trauma where he underwent surgery for unspecified injuries.

Maryland State Police were investigating the incident. A deputy at the scene was wearing a body camera, retired Lt. Dale Patrick said.

Photos that Patrick took at the scene showed police tape in front of a one-story home with Christmas decorations out front, including an inflated Santa Claus atop a chimney and a snowman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.