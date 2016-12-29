Maryland deputy in critical condition after shootout that left gunman dead

A Maryland sheriff’s deputy was in critical condition but out of surgery Thursday morning after an early morning shootout that left a gunman dead, officials said.

Dfc. Warren Scott Hogan, a four-year veteran, was escorting a female previously involved in a domestic disturbance back to her house in order to gather clothing when a man inside grabbed a shotgun and fired at Hogan, the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Hogan shot back, hitting the man, who was pronounced dead just after 8:30 a.m. at Chester River Medical Center in Chestertown.

The gunman’s name was not immediately released.

Hogan was flown to Shock Trauma where he underwent surgery for unspecified injuries.

Maryland State Police were investigating the incident and a news conference was planned later Thursday morning.