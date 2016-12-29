45.1 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Maryland deputy in critical condition after shootout that left gunman dead

Maryland deputy in critical condition after shootout that left gunman dead

By foxnewsonline@foxnews.com Fox News Online -
8
Dfc. Warren Scott Hogan was in critical condition on Thursday.

Dfc. Warren Scott Hogan was in critical condition on Thursday.  (MSD)

A Maryland sheriff’s deputy was in critical condition but out of surgery Thursday morning after an early morning shootout that left a gunman dead, officials said.

MINNESOTA OFFICER REINSTATED AFTER BEING FIRED FOR VIDEO

Dfc. Warren Scott Hogan, a four-year veteran, was escorting a female previously involved in a domestic disturbance back to her house in order to gather clothing when a man inside grabbed a shotgun and fired at Hogan, the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Hogan shot back, hitting the man, who was pronounced dead just after 8:30 a.m. at Chester River Medical Center in Chestertown.

The gunman’s name was not immediately released.

Hogan was flown to Shock Trauma where he underwent surgery for unspecified injuries.

Maryland State Police were investigating the incident and a news conference was planned later Thursday morning.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC 2016 - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB