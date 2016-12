If you are planning to celebrate the holidays with a few drinks, make sure you don’t get behind the wheel. Since the Thanksgiving holiday, Maryland state police have made 450 DUI arrests, and they’ll continue to ramp up their search through the New Year. Special patrols will be dispatched throughout the remainder of the year to check for drunk driving, as well as speeding and distracted driving. You don’t want to become another tally in the state police’s log. Be smart, stay safe.