Maryland Football: David Shaw transfers to Montana

David Shaw was brought in by Randy Edsall to be a force at defensive tackle.

Three years later, Shaw is leaving the program and is taking his talents to Montana.

Shaw visited Montana’s campus earlier this month and accepted a scholarship offer from the Grizzlies. The former three-star recruit is one of four transfer additions for Montana in the 2017 class.

Maryland is losing defensive end Roman Braglio and defensive tackle Azubuike Ukandu to graduation in addition to Shaw.

In three years in College Park, Shaw tallied 12 tackles (six solo), 1.5 tackles-for-loss, and a sack for the Terrapins. He was part of Maryland’s 2014 class that also included Jesse Aniebonam, Brendan Moore, and Damian Prince.

Shaw will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Grizzlies.

The Pennsylvania native started five games in his first two seasons in College Park. However, Shaw’s second campaign was cut short after just four games due to an elbow injury.

Shaw was granted a medical redshirt for the 2015 season. He did mange to record a career-high three tackles against West Virginia before bowing out of action.

The former three-star defensive tackle was always thought to have tremendous potential, but it just didn’t seem to work out at Maryland. Shaw appeared in six games this past season and only recorded two total tackles.

Despite Maryland losing Ukandu at the position, there’s still plenty of depth within the program. Adam McLean, Kingsley Opara, and Cavon Walker all return next season.

The Terps could also have Brandon and Breyon Gaddy and Cam Spence in the fold if the three put pen to paper on National Signing Day on Feb. 1.

More from Terrapin Station

This article originally appeared on