Maryland Football: Jimmy Brumbaugh leaves Kentucky for Maryland

Jimmy Brumbaugh is one of the more accomplished defensive line coaches in the country.

According to 247Sports, the Kentucky defensive line coach is coming to Maryland to be the program’s co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach. Brumbaugh replaces Mike London, who left last month to take the head coaching job at Howard.

It marks the second consecutive offseason that D.J. Durkin has plucked an assistant coach from the Kentucky staff. Maryland hired Andy Buh to be the team’s defensive coordinator after Scott Shafer abruptly left the position last summer.

Buh had previously served as the Wildcats’ outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. The duo had worked together at Stanford on Jim Harbaugh’s staff from 2007 to 2009.

Brumbaugh comes to College Park with a very strong resume.

The 40-year old defensive line coach is a former All-SEC First Team defensive lineman. He played his college football at Auburn before moving on to the San Francisco 49ers and a few stops in the arena football ranks.

Brumbaugh has coached the defensive line at East Mississippi Community College, Louisiana Tech, Syracuse, and Tennessee-Chattanooga in addition to Kentucky. He has been with the SEC program since 2013.

He had two of his defenders selected in the 2015 NFL Draft. Bud Dupree was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 22 selection and Za’Darius Smith was grabbed by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round (No. 122 overall).

Brumbaugh’s defense finished third in total tackles (981) and had 21 sacks this past season. Maryland is coming off a year in which they registered 37, which was good for third in the Big Ten.

