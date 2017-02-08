Maryland Football: Kasim Hill tabbed as “instant impact recruit”

Kasim Hill was one of the most highly-regarded quarterback recruits in the 2017 class.

In fact, Hill is getting some recognition from ESPN as a potential early impact recruit.

Several ESPN writers have identifying “instant impact recruits” for programs in both the Big Ten and SEC. Brian Bennett covers the Big Ten and has tabbed Hill as his “instant impact recruit” for the Terrapins.

Hill was one of eight four-star recruits that coach D.J. Durkin brought to College Park in his highly-touted 2017 class. According to 247Sports, Maryland had the No. 18 class in the country and the fourth-best class in the Big Ten.

The Terps certainly have quite a bit of depth at the quarterback position despite Perry Hills graduating. However, Bennett definitely seems to like Hill’s chances to make run at the starting gig.

“The Terps also have Caleb Henderson, who transferred in from North Carolina and sat out last season. But Hill is clearly the future and is solidly built already at a listed 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. If he can handle the responsibilities of the position early on — always a big if for any young quarterback — then there will be little reason for Durkin not to turn the reins over to him. The future is now in College Park, and we could see several true freshmen contributing in a big way in 2017.”

It looks like it’ll be Hill battling it out with Henderson and Tyrrell Pigrome for the starting job this summer. Henderson had a redshirt year before coming to Maryland while Pigrome saw the field in relief quite a bit this fall.

Pigrome completed 37-of-71 passes for 322 yards to go along with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 254 yards and four touchdowns.

It’s usually rare to see a freshman quarterback under center. However, if Durkin thinks Hill is ready, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he went with Hill considering his affinity for playing underclassmen.

Hill is definitely the future of the program, so it may not be the worst thing to see the former St. John’s College (D.C.) standout under center when Maryland travels to Texas in September.

