Maryland Football: Vernon Davis has resurgent year

Vernon Davis struggled to produce adequate numbers in recent years.

However, Davis bounced back to be a big-time producer for the Washington Redskins in 2016.

The former Maryland star caught 44 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns this season. It was Davis’ highest output since the 2013 campaign when he hauled in 52 passes for 850 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Davis combined to record just 38 receptions for 395 yards with the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers in 2015. It was the only season during his 11-year career that he failed to catch a touchdown pass.

After winning a Super Bowl ring with the Broncos, Davis elected to come home and sign with the hometown Redskins. He inked a one-year deal and ended up being a huge lifeline for Washington at times.

Redskins star tight end Jordan Reed did make the Pro Bowl this season, but he missed four games due to injury. Davis ended up starting 14 games to Reed’s eight.

When Davis was the top option at tight end, he had a tremendous amount of success.

In a Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Davis caught his first touchdown in nearly two years. He finished the game with 50 receiving yards and his touchdown allowed the Redskins to jump out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

In Week 7, the former Terrapin shined against the Detroit Lions in his third consecutive start. Davis hauled in six passes for 79 yards in a narrow 20-17 loss.

Davis continued his high level of play the next week against the Cincinnati Bengals. He caught all five of his targets for 93 yards in a rare 27-27 tie.

He also caught a 38-yard touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 13. Davis totaled three receptions for 66 yards on that afternoon.

There was no question that Davis almost looked like his old self this season. Obviously, he doesn’t have the same explosion that he did when he first entered the NFL, but there’s still plenty of gas left in the tank.

The former sixth overall pick has always had some of the best hands around. He ended up snagging 44 of his 59 targets on the season.

Davis also can still run through tacklers, even in his 11th professional season.

For example, against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Davis caught the ball at the Steeler 15-yard line. He then put on the brakes and made two Pittsburgh players miss.

He also bounced right off of a Lawrence Timmons’ attempted tackle and got all the way down to the one-yard line. The huge catch-and-run set up a touchdown from Redskins running back Chris Thompson.

There’s no doubt that Davis still has a good year or two left in him. He did only sign a one-year deal with Washington, so he’ll be a free agent if he decides to keep playing.

After having a strong year, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see Davis back in the Nation’s Capital if he wants to continue his NFL career.

