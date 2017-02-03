Maryland Proposes Fracking Ban

Fracking in Maryland may soon be a thing of the past. Senator Robert Zirkin proposed a bill that will be introduced to the House in the coming days that would permanently ban fracking in Maryland. Statewide support on the ban has come from both businesses and individuals. Recent polls show that two out of every three Marylanders, particularly those in western Maryland, oppose fracking. Air, water, and soil quality are at stake, and residents know that. Pro-ban coalitions are continuing to expand to ensure elected officials protect the state from fracking for good.