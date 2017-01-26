Maryland Ravens Team to Represent Baltimore Ravens at NFL FLAG Championships

The Maryland Ravens (13-14) team will represent the Baltimore Ravens and compete in the NFL FLAG CHAMPIONSHIPS POWERED BY USA FOOTBALL at ESPN Wide World of Sports from Friday, Jan. 27 – Saturday, Jan. 28 as part of the NFL’s Pro Bowl Week in Orlando. Games will be played from 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. each day. Traditionally hosted at the Super Bowl, the NFL FLAG Championships will be held at the Pro Bowl for the first time ever as part of the week-long celebration of football across all levels.

Sixty-four (64) teams from across the country – eight regional champions in four divisions plus 32 at-large teams – will compete in the tournament. NFL Pro Bowl players and Legends will serve as guest coaches, encouraging the teams as they compete for the national title. The 13-14 Boys Championship Game will be aired on ESPN on Sunday, Jan. 29 as part of the network’s broadcast of the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Divisions include 9-10 coed, 11-12 coed, 13-14 boys and 13-14 girls.

Teams qualified for the national championships by winning regional tournaments hosted by USA Football in NFL club markets. Regional tournaments were hosted for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, San Diego Chargers and Washington Redskins. At-large teams were chosen by the NFL team in their market.

The Maryland Ravens team will compete in the 13-14 boys division after being chosen as an at-large bid by the Baltimore Ravens.

The 64 teams participating in the NFL FLAG Championships will wear jerseys representing each of the NFL’s 32 clubs. The Maryland Ravens 13-14 team will wear Baltimore Ravens jerseys during the competition. Additionally, the Baltimore Ravens outfitted the entire team with custom painted cleats, Ravens socks and Under Armour receivers gloves.

Players and coaches will arrive Thursday, Jan. 26, for a three-day trip to Orlando to compete in the tournament. Teams are provided with hotels, food, ground transportation in Orlando and tickets to the Pro Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 29.

In 2016, more than 350,000 boys and girls ages 5-17 were part of NFL FLAG Powered by USA Football, a fun and dynamic non-contact football experience for kids that emphasizes safety, teamwork, self-esteem, discipline and goal-setting.

For more information about NFL FLAG powered by USA Football, visit: www.nflflag.com and www.usafootball.com.