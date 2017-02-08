Maryland Stadium Authority Nixes Arena

After a study was conducted by the Maryland Stadium Authority, it appears that an arena or ice rink will not be feasible, but an outdoor sports field complex is. The Phase 1 study determined that there is a limited market demand for the arena because of market size and limited corporate base for franchise support. Direct competition nearby with the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center were also problematic. The sports complex would, however, enhance the region’s sports facilities and attract youth an amateur sports tournaments, growing the economic impact on the county. Pending approval, the complex will enter into Phase 2, which will estimate the potential economic and fiscal impact.