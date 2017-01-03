Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigation At Emory Court

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Date: 1/1/2017 Time: 1:29 am Location / Address: 501 Emory Court, Apt. 303, Salisbury, Wicomico County Type of Incident: Fire Description of Structure / Property: Three story, wood framed, apartment building Owner / Occupants: Ricky Grahm and Nicole Dula Injuries or Deaths: None Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $20,000.00 Contents: $5,000.00 Smoke Alarm Status: Present / inoperable Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: Manual fire alarm / no automatic sprinkler system Arrests(s): n/a Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury Fire Department # of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 20 Time to Control: 30 minutes Discovered By: Occupants Area of Origin: Kitchen Preliminary Cause: Accidental, stove top fire Additional Information: The occupants were displaced and assisted by the American Red Cross. Two other units were declared inhabitable and the remaining nine units were not damaged and the occupants able to return.