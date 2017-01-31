Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Date: January 30, 2017 Time: 9:18 am Location / Address: 31201 Coveys Landing Road, Cordova Type of Incident: Structure Fire Description of Structure / Property: 20′ x 10′ wood frame shed Owner / Occupants: Owner: Kenny Secrist Occupants: Harry & Catherine Harris Injuries or Deaths: None Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $5,000.00 Contents: $2,000.00 Smoke Alarm Status: N/A Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: N/A Arrests(s): None Primary Responding Fire Department: Cordova VFD # of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 19 Time to Control: 1 hour Discovered By: Occupant Area of Origin: Shed’s interior Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation Additional Information: None