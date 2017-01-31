Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  January 30, 2017

Time: 9:18 am

Location / Address:  31201 Coveys Landing Road, Cordova

Type of Incident: Structure Fire

Description of Structure / Property: 20′ x 10′ wood frame shed

Owner / Occupants: Owner:  Kenny Secrist Occupants:  Harry & Catherine Harris

Injuries or Deaths: None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $5,000.00   Contents: $2,000.00

Smoke Alarm Status: N/A

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: N/A

Arrests(s): None

Primary Responding Fire Department: Cordova VFD

# of Alarms: 1    # Of Firefighters: 19 

Time to Control: 1 hour

Discovered By:  Occupant

Area of Origin: Shed’s interior

Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation

Additional Information: None

