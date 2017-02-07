Maryland State Police Arrest Somerset County Man For Child Pornography

February 7, 2017

(Princess Anne, MD) Maryland State Police investigators from the Princess Anne Criminal Enforcement Division and the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested a Somerset County man yesterday on child pornography related charges.

The suspect is identified as Christian Moylan, 37, of the 32000 block of Seatick Road, Eden, MD. Moylan was arrested without incident and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Investigators received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the potential distribution of child pornography over the Internet. As a result of the subsequent investigation, Moylan was identified as the suspect and a search of Moylan’s residence lead to the seizure of numerous computers, electronic devices and media storage devices. A search of those devices revealed thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

The computers seized during this investigation will be submitted to the Maryland State Police Digital Forensics Lab for analysis. Moylan was transported to the Somerset County District Court Commissioner’s Office for processing and a hearing before a District Court commissioner. Moylan was held on a $250,000 bond.

The Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is comprised of police agencies from around the state. Its primary mission is to protect children from computer-facilitated sexual exploitation. The Task Force works cooperatively with law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to provide resources to combat these crimes. Additionally, the Task Force provides community awareness campaigns helping to prevent the spread of these crimes through education.

CONTACT: Sgt. DaVaughn Parker, Office of Media Communications, (410) 653-4236

Sgt. J. Pruitt, Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack, (410) 260-3700