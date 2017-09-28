Maryland State Police conduct drug trafficking operation on Route 50

Yesterday Maryland State Police conducted an opiate eradication operation, targeting people using Route 50 to traffic narcotics. Troopers pulled over more than 30 vehicles during the sweep, issuing 13 citations, 27 warnings, and 1 safety equipment repair order. They also made 2 arrests. One man had an outstanding warrant for probation violation. The other man, Garry Waples of Berlin, was arrested after a search of his car turned up 92 Oxycontin pills, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Police learned he also had an outstanding warrant in Queen Anne County. Waples was charged with various controlled substance violations.