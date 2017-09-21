Maryland State trooper fires shot at juvenile during foot pursuit

A Maryland State Trooper fired his gun at a juvenile during a foot pursuit last night. Although the suspect was not struck, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigated the incident, and found that shortly after midnight on Wednesday an SUV crossed the center line, almost striking a state police cruiser. A car chase ensued, in which the police learned the SUV was stolen.

The suspects abandoned the vehicle on Washington Street in Salisbury and took off on foot. Troopers followed, and when one thought they saw a suspect reaching to his waistband, discharged a single shot in the suspects direction. The suspect was not hit and surrendered.

The second suspect was apprehended by Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputies. The two suspects were found to be 16 and 17 years old, crime scene technicians have not found a weapon, although did recover a cell phone and bag of marijuana after the chase.

Maryland State Police is following standard protocol, with their Homicide Unit and Internal Affairs both investigating. The trooper who fired his weapon has been placed on leave, as is policy after these type of events.