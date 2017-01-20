Maryland Tax Payer Call Center

As tax season began this week, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot wanted to find a way to help his tax payers. Franchot will host a grand opening ceremony in Salisbury next week for the grand opening of the agency’s first remote customer call center to assist tax payers with their questions and payment options. The new call center will also add up to 25 jobs to the local economy. Some of these jobs will be permanent, while others will be temporary during the tax season. The grand opening will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Sea Gull Square in Salisbury.