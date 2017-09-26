Maryland to distribute over $11 million to police agencies

Maryland is giving out $11.7 million in federal highway funding to 90 local law enforcement agencies to help make their highways safer. WBOC reporting the funds are going to be granted through the governor’s office and distributed through the State Highway Administration’s office of Highway Safety. The funding will be used to target common vehicle safety issues such as: enforcing seat-belt laws, preventing impaired, aggressive and distracted driving, promoting use of child passenger safety seats, and funding overtime, among other things.

Over $160,000 will be awarded to departments on the Lower and Mid Shores. Ocean City, Salisbury, and Easton Police Departments biggest funding grants, with each getting $20,000 or more.

Berlin Police Department – $4,500.00

Cambridge Police Department – $9,082.00

Caroline County Sheriff’s Office – $18,040.00

Denton Police Department – $2,500.00

Easton Police Department – $20,000.00

Fruitland Police Department – $5,000.00

Ocean City Police Department – $27,027.00

Ocean Pines Police Department – $1,750.00

Pocomoke City Police Department – $4,995.00

Princess Anne Police Department – $6,002.50

Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office – $10,000.00

Salisbury Police Department – $20,000.00

Somerset County Sheriff’s Office – $2,000.00

Talbot County Sheriff’s Office – $5,000.00

Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office – $10,500.00

Worcester County Health Department – $2,464.00

Worcester County Sheriff’s Office – $2,000.00

Wor-Wic Community College – $11,361.60

Total funding for Lower and Mid-Shore: $162,222.10