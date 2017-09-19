Maryland to upgrade first responders communications network

Maryland first responders will soon have better communications. Governor Larry Hogan announced yesterday the state would opt into a plan to build a highly secure wireless, broadband communications networks for Maryland’s public safety personnel. First Net and AT&T will build, operate, and maintain the network at no cost to the state. The network will address communications needs for first responders in Maryland such as expanding coverage access to personnel on the lower Eastern Shore and in Western Maryland, helping with critical infrastructure needs during preparation for sever weather events, and connecting first responders with critical information while responding to emergencies, or handling large events like the Preakness.