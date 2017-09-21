Maryland’s revenue forecast lowered for 2018-2019

Maryland’s Board of Revenue has reduced the revenue projections for the state during fiscal year 2018 by $53 million. The new numbers are about a third of a percent decrease from prior projections. The board also released its first estimates for fiscal year 2019 revenues, expected to be about $17.6 billion, which is a reduction in revenues by about $73 million.

State Comptroller Peter Franchot says the reductions are primarily due to weak growth in sales and use tax revenues, which he says underscores the fickle nature of relying on consumer spending. In the past, the state estimated a 3–3.5% growth in sales tax revenues, but in reality saw growth rates closer to only 2%.