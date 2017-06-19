A man and a woman were arrested and charged Monday after the remains of a newborn were found in the woods behind a Massachusetts home.

Edwin Santiago, 31, and Jennifer Rheaume, 36, both of Worcester, face charges of removing a human body and concealment of the death of a child.

Officers were sent to the area shortly after 9 a.m. after a caller reported a strange odor coming from a garbage bag. Soon after the remains were discovered, officers spotted Rheaume and Santiago walking on some nearby railroad tracks. The pair were arrested for trespassing.

It was not immediately clear what caused the baby’s death or if it was alive at the time of delivery.

The local medical examiner is set to conduct an autopsy that will determine the relationship between Santiago, Rheaume, and the infant as well as the baby’s cause of death.

Rheaume and Santiago are set to appear in court on Tuesday.

