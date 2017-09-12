Massachusetts pot regulators meet publicly for 1st time

More than ten months after Massachusetts voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana, the state board that will regulate pot has met publicly for just the first time.

Continue Reading Below

The nascent five-member Cannabis Control Commission discussed mostly procedural issues during a roughly half-hour meeting on Tuesday in a state office building in Boston.

The commission has yet to hire any staff and voted unanimously to allow its chairman, Steven Hoffman, to act as interim executive director until a permanent director is hired.

Hoffman said the commissioners have a lot of work to do and need to get started right away to meet deadlines under the marijuana law.

He added that the panel is committed to an “open and transparent process” and plans to hold future meetings across the state.