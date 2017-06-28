Masterful Matz leads Mets over Marlins

The Marlins never seriously threatened off Matz, who got 10 ground-ball outs, including two double plays. The lefty threw 110 pitches and had just two swinging strikes. By mixing in the slider, he threw five different pitches, which helped keep Miami guessing.

After the Mets jumped out to a three-run lead in the first inning, Marlins left-hander Jeff Locke settled down, retiring 12 straight after the first. He worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs.

For the second straight day, the Mets had a first-inning home run. Cabrera belted a two-run shot to left field in New York’s three-run first. Granderson, who connected on a leadoff homer in Tuesday’s 6-3 loss, walked to open the game and scored on Cabrera’s seventh home run.

Granderson broke the game open with a two-run homer off Justin Nicolino in the seventh inning. The Mets tacked on two more in the eighth on a Brandon Nimmo RBI single.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Changeup changes third: Matz was in command most of the night, but the lone inning he was in a potential jam was the third. Miami trailed by three at the time, and JT Riddle singled to open the inning and with one out, Dee Gordon singled. With runners on first and second, Matz fell behind in the count, 2-0, to Giancarlo Stanton. The lefty’s biggest pitch of the night followed, an 83.3 mph changeup that got Stanton to tap to short, starting a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play.

Reyes comes through: Two runs had already scored in the first inning, and the Mets were threatening for more off Locke, who was in position to minimize damage. But a two-out walk to Travis d’Arnaud was a big moment, because it prolonged the inning, and Jose Reyes provided a two-out RBI single to break open a three-run lead.