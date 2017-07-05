Masterful Wells Anchors Shorebird Shutout

SALISBURY, MD – Alex Wells was masterful through seven innings and Steven Klimek and Jake Bray handled the final six outs as the Delmarva Shorebirds earned their fourth shutout win of the season, blanking the Lakewood BlueClaws 2-0 on Wednesday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Wells (7-4) tossed his sixth quality start in his last seven outings for the Shorebirds (9-5, 38-44), allowing three hits and walking none while striking out five. In his first July start, the Newcastle, Australia native matched his exact line from his first start of June, a three-hit, five-strikeout gelding of Hickory on June 1.

Sixto Sanchez (3-3) took the loss for the BlueClaws (5-9, 45-39), allowing two runs on four hits in five innings. He walked one – just his fifth free pass all season – and struck out four.

Klimek earned his second hold of the season and Bray converted his ninth save in 12 opportunities.

In a first inning that saw Sanchez touch 101 mph on the radar gun, Chris Clare got ahold of one for a one-out line drive double down the left field line. Jake Ring then hit a sharp grounder that deflected off Sanchez’s left foot and over to first base for a groundout, moving Clare up to third. Sanchez then threw a wild pitch with Collin Woody at the plate, and Clare scored to make it 1-0 Shorebirds.

Delmarva got another run in the bottom of the third thanks to a Sanchez mistake. Tanner Kirk led off by dropping a flare into center for a single, and Cole Billingsley doubled to the right field corner to put runners on second and third with no out. Clare struck out and Ring hit a grounder to short that led to Kirk’s ouster at the plate, making it men on the corners with two out. With an 0-2 count against Woody, Sanchez was called for a balk – one of two balks on the night against him – and Billingsley scored to make it 2-0.

Wells gave up a leadoff double to Arquimedes Gamboa to lead off the game but calmly retired the next three in the inning. That would be a theme of the night, as Lakewood got runners in scoring position in three more innings – including a leadoff triple in the fifth – only to see Wells buckle down and get through unscathed.

Klimek and Bray both ran into trouble in the eighth and ninth, respectively. After getting the first two outs of the eighth with ease, Klimek surrendered back-to-back singles to Gamboa and Raul Rivas, but Brett Barbier lined out to left center to end the threat.

In the ninth, Edgar Cabral dropped a soft liner on the right field line and raced to second with a one-out double. David Martinelli singled to right to put Cabral at third. With the tying runs on base, 2016 No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak came up as a pinch hitter. Bray calmly induced a sharp grounder to short, and Clare, Kirk, and Woody turned the 6-4-3 double play to ice it.

The shutout was the Shorebirds’ fourth of the season and first since June 22, also against Lakewood.

Billingsley finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run, while the Clare double and Kirk single were the only other hits on the night for the Shorebirds. Delmarva won the game without the benefit of an RBI.

Gamboa, Rivas, and Martinelli each had a pair of hits, combining for six out of the seven Lakewood base knocks on the night.

The Shorebirds go for the series win in the rubber matchup on Thursday night, sending Lucas Humpal (4-6, 3.82) to the hill against the BlueClaws’ Adonis Medina (2-6, 3.76). First pitch is 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00. Thursday is a Kiss 95.9 Thirsty Thursday, featuring $2 cans of Miller Lite and Coors Light, plus $2 16oz Pepsi products. It’s also another Maryland Pride Thursday; the Shorebirds are 3-3 in their Maryland Pride uniforms this season. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports AM 960 and the MiLB First Pitch app begins at 6:50 p.m. with Will DeBoer on the call.