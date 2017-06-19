Matador gored to death during bullfight

A matador was killed during a bullfight in southwestern France on Saturday, media reports said.

Ivan Fandiño was gored in the lung by one of the bull’s horns, according to a report on BFM TV, a French news channel.

As the bull passed the matador during the battle in a corrida in the town Aire-sur-l’Adour, Fandiño, 36, tripped on his cloak.

The bull gored his foe in the chest as he fell to the ground.

Fandiño, of Spain’s Basque region, suffered two heart attacks in the ambulance and died later in a hospital in Mont de Marsan, about 65 miles east of Bayonne, a medical source told AFP.

Earlier in the event, Fandiño was triumphed over a different bull.

For that, he was rewarded with the bull’s cut-off ear, in line with Spanish bullfighting tradition.

