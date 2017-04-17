Matt Bowman sought lots of advice during his first season in St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals reliever Matt Bowman tells Jim Hayes that he talked to EVERYONE in the bullpen — even Seung-Hwan Oh (through his interpreter) — for guidance last season.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Yeo on Blues win: ‘We know there’s … more work to be done’
23 hours ago
Schwartz on Blues win: ‘We do a good job of being in the moment’
23 hours ago
Pietrangelo describes Allen as ‘fantastic’ and ‘lights out’
23 hours ago
Parayko ‘just trying to get something towards the net’ on Blues goal
23 hours ago
Allen ‘not fazed’ by amount of Wild shots
23 hours ago
WATCH: Gyorko, Piscotty homer in Cardinals’ loss to Yankees
1 day ago