Matt Kenseth answers questions in the media center about his 2018 plans and his future with JGR.

More NASCAR Videos Matt Kenseth Answers Questions About 2018 Plans Christopher Bell Wins at Kentucky | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR Regan Smith Breaks Down the Overtime Line | NASCAR RACE HUB The NASCAR Race Hub crew debates Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s chances of racing again at Daytona Winner’s Weekend: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Daytona | NASCAR RACE HUB No. 2 Prototype Taken Out While Leading | Watkins Glen 2017 More NASCAR Videos »

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!