Matt Kenseth has won the Daytona 500 twice in his career and is one of only 11 drivers to win the Great American Race multiple times. Weather was a factor both times Kenseth has won the 500.
Check out Kenseth’s history in the Great American Race:
2000
Kenseth entered his rookie season being slightly outshined by Dale Earnhardt Jr. also battling for Rookie of the Year. After finishing 10th in the 500, Kenseth started off a strong rookie campaign and beat out Dale Jr.
2001
The second Great American Race for Kenseth didn’t pan out like the first. He finished four laps down in 21st-place after starting 16th.
2002
An accident put Kenseth out of the 2002 500 slightly past the halfway point. After starting 40th, Kenseth finished the race in 33rd.
2003
The season ended with Kenseth winning his first Cup Series championship but it started with him finishing 20th in the Daytona 500.
2004
Kenseth got back to the top 10 in 2004 with a 9th-place finish after starting the race from 12th.
2005
The engine in the No. 17 Roush Racing Ford didn’t last very long for Kenseth in 2005. He only completed 34 laps and finished 42nd, after starting 14th.
2006
It was another solid performance for Kenseth in 2006 when he finished 15th after starting 11th.
2007
Kenseth started 10th but slid back through the field before finishing 27th.
2008
Before his first Daytona 500 victory, Kenseth had one of his worst performances. He started 28th and finished six laps down in 36th.
2009
A rain-shortened Daytona 500 led to Kenseth coming from last-place to win his first-ever Great American Race when it was made official at Lap 152.
2010
Kenseth came back with a solid performance after winning in 2009. He started in 10th and stayed near the front for most of the day, posting an 8th-place result.
2011
Another solid performance in the Gatorade Duels started Kenseth in 9th, but his result didn’t live up as he finished 34th after getting caught in an accident.
2012
With a much better starting spot, Kenseth won the first night-race on Monday in Daytona 500 history because rain delayed the run-time to the next evening.
2013
In his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing, Kenseth lost an engine on Lap 149 after leading 89 laps and finished 37th.
2014
Kenseth’s second season with JGR turned out much better as he started the race third and posted a sixth-place finish.
2015
Kenseth started and finished in 35th in the 57th running of the 500, finishing the race a lap down.
2016
It was a Toyota battle to the finish last year but Kenseth got loose and slid into the wall, fading back to 14th-place as his JGR teammate Denny Hamlin won the race. He started the race in second and led 40 laps.
