Matt Ryan Drops Perfect Dime Between Defenders for Touchdown (Video)

Matt Ryan has been playing the best football of his career in 2016, and throws like this dime for a touchdown in Week 16 are prime examples.

When the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers faced off early in the 2016 NFL season, Matt Ryan absolutely torched the Panthers. You may remember that as the day that Matty Ice threw for over 500 yards while Julio Jones notched a ridiculous 300 yards receiving. It didn’t take long in the Week 16 rematch for Ryan to pick up where he left off.

Having already driven into Panthers territory, Ryan started off the play with a beautiful play-action fake. However, Carolina was dropping a number of guys back into coverage, ready for the throw. That didn’t even remotely stop the Falcons signal-caller, though.

Little-used Falcons tight end Joshua Perkins found a small bit of grass between two Panthers defenders right at the goal line. Ryan then proceeded to drop an absolutely masterful dime right in the space where his man was. Perkins then made a nice turn to make the grab, then another nice turn and push to get into the end zone for a gorgeous touchdown:

MATTY. ICE. This throw is just as good as it gets. Amazing. #ATLvsCAR https://t.co/zGC1bU3v3k — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2016

You seriously can’t imagine a better throw than that. There was literally one place where that ball could be thrown without it getting picked off. And Matt Ryan dropped it right in that pocket.

For whatever reason, Ryan doesn’t seem to be getting a great deal of MVP buzz. With the production that he’s put up and the level that he’s playing at, though, he most certainly should be. Don’t be surprised if his name starts to pop up in that conversation as the end of the regular season nears.

