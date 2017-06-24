Matthew Perry puts his L.A. home on the market for $13.5M

Actor Matthew Perry has decided to say adios to his Los Angeles home, putting it on the market for $13.5 million Friday.

Perry, 47, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in NBC’s long-running sitcom “Friends,” bought the three-bedroom, five-bathroom residence in 2011 through a trust for $8.65 million, according to property records.

He once owned a Malibu home through the same trust, but sold it for $10.65 million in 2014.

Mr. Perry has reportedly been living in New York where his play, The End of Longing, is now enjoying a run off-broadway, after premiering in London last year.

Located in Bird Streets, a popular showbiz enclave in Hollywood Hills, this custom home features walls of glass wrapping around the 10,628-square-foot living space, looking out onto downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean in the distance, according to the listing with Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen of The Partners Trust.

There is a “premiere-worthy” screening room on the lower level, befitting the needs of an actor.

Outdoor entertainment space includes an infinity pool with a cascading wall of water, covered sitting areas and fire pits.

MORE: Click to Read More About Celebrity Homes from Mansion Global

Bird Streets, named after its many Avian-themed streets, is home to many Hollywood A-listers, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Jodie Foster and Keanu Reeves.

Listing agents didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A rep for Mr. Perry declined to comment.

Variety first reported the listing.