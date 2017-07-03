Matz dazzles, but Mets lose in walk-off

Stephen Strasburg and Steven Matz traded zeroes for seven scoreless innings before the game came down to a battle between struggling bullpens, as the Nationals and Mets began the game with the two worst bullpens ERAs in the NL. Michael Taylor slammed a two-run homer against left-hander Jerry Blevins in the eighth inning. Then, Curtis Granderson countered with a two-run homer in the ninth inning against Matt Albers to tie the game. It soured the mood in Washington, before the hometown club rallied in the bottom of the ninth to once again spoil the Mets.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Goodwin throws out Nimmo: The Mets pieced together a rally in the eighth inning off Nationals left-hander Matt Grace after an infield single from Brandon Nimmo, followed by a sac bunt to get him to second. Nimmo tried to score on a single into left field by Jose Reyes before he was cut down at the plate by a strong throw from Brian Goodwin.

New York challenged that Washington catcher Matt Wieters had blocked home plate illegally and violated the collision rule, but the call on the field was confirmed. Nats right-hander Joe Blanton eventually got Cespedes to ground into a force play at second base to keep the game scoreless.

Granderson returns: Granderson had been nursing a sore hip that kept him out of the lineup before he made his pinch-hit appearance as the Mets last hope in the ninth. He fell behind 0-2 to Albers before launching a fastball that caught too much of the plate for a game-tying, two-run homer. The homer came off Granderson’s bat at 41 degrees and 103.6 mph, a combination that yields a homer less than three out of 10 times and has a hit probability of 27 percent. As the ball landed over the fence in right field, Bryce Harper hung his head at the wall as the Nationals blew their 14th save of the year.