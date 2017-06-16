Matz goes 7 innings, but Scherzer stifles Mets

The Nationals backed Scherzer with three homers against Mets starter Steven Matz, who completed seven innings but allowed four runs. Matt Wieters and Michael Taylor hit back-to-back shots to open the third inning, before Anthony Rendon added a two-run long ball in the sixth.

Max Scherzer gets Yoenis Cespedes swinging after an 11-pitch battle, recording his 10th strikeout of the game in the 8th inning

In his second start back from a season-opening stint on the disabled list, Matz struck out four and walked none, allowing eight hits. But outside of Jose Reyes‘ eighth-inning home run and Jay Bruce‘s ninth-inning shot, the Mets did little to support their starter.

Jay Bruce lines a solo home run over the wall in right field, cutting the Mets’ deficit to 7-2 in the bottom of the 9th inning

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Back-to-back: Matz retired six straight Nationals to start the game, but Wieters snapped that run with a homer to lead off the third. Three pitches later, Taylor redirected another 94-mph sinker over the right-field fence, giving the Nationals a two-run lead. All three of the home runs that Matz allowed came on fastballs.

Michael Taylor follows a Matt Wieters home run with an opposite-field shot to right, giving the Nationals a 2-0 lead in the 3rd inning

Double duty: The Mets’ most promising rally against Scherzer unfolded in the second inning, when the Nationals starter opened the inning with a walk and a hit batsman. The next batter, Travis d’Arnaud, pounded a pitch into the dirt for a 5-4-3 double play to highlight Scherzer’s escape. Though Scherzer struck out 10 Mets, he also leaned on an atypical three twin-killings.

WHAT’S NEXT

Nationals: Right-hander Stephen Strasburg, who has a 1.97 ERA in eight career starts at Citi Field, faces the Mets in a 4:10 p.m. ET game Saturday.

Mets: With Matt Harvey sidelined for at least the next few weeks, Seth Lugo becomes an even more important member of the Mets’ rotation. Sharp in his season debut last time out, Lugo allowed one run in seven innings in Atlanta. The right-hander will look to keep that going against the Nationals at Citi Field.

