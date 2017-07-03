Mauer, Twins look to build on success against Angels

The Minnesota Twins have won seven of their 10 ballgames against the Los Angeles Angels since the beginning of last season, tied for their best record against any American League team during that span. The Angels’ 3-7 record against Minnesota is their second worst against an AL opponent since 2016 (1-6 vs. the Cleveland Indians).

Twins, Best Record vs. AL Teams — Since 2016

vs. Angels 7-3 (.700) vs. Rangers 7-3 (.700) vs. Mariners 7-6 (.538) vs. White Sox 14-16 (.467) vs. Athletics 4-5 (.444) vs. Orioles 4-5 (.444)

The Twins are nine games under .500 at home so far this season, a historical drop from their record on the road in 2017.

Largest Difference in Win Pct, Road Better Than Home —

All-Time

Home Road Diff 2017 Twins 16-25 (.390) 25-15 (.625) .235 1994 Cubs 20-39 (.339) 29-25 (.537) .198 1908 Pirates 42-35 (.545) 56-21 (.727) .182 1998 Royals 29-51 (.363) 43-38 (.531) .168 2017 Astros 27-18 (.600) 29-9 (.763) .163

Twins first baseman Joe Mauer has been an extremely tough out against the Angels throughout his career.

Highest Career BA vs. Angels — All-Time (minimum 250 PA)