Mauer, Twins look to build on success against Angels

The Minnesota Twins have won seven of their 10 ballgames against the Los Angeles Angels since the beginning of last season, tied for their best record against any American League team during that span. The Angels’ 3-7 record against Minnesota is their second worst against an AL opponent since 2016 (1-6 vs. the Cleveland Indians).
Twins, Best Record vs. AL Teams — Since 2016
|vs. Angels
|7-3 (.700)
|vs. Rangers
|7-3 (.700)
|vs. Mariners
|7-6 (.538)
|vs. White Sox
|14-16 (.467)
|vs. Athletics
|4-5 (.444)
|vs. Orioles
|4-5 (.444)
The Twins are nine games under .500 at home so far this season, a historical drop from their record on the road in 2017.
Largest Difference in Win Pct, Road Better Than Home —
All-Time
|Home
|Road
|Diff
|2017 Twins
|16-25 (.390)
|25-15 (.625)
|.235
|1994 Cubs
|20-39 (.339)
|29-25 (.537)
|.198
|1908 Pirates
|42-35 (.545)
|56-21 (.727)
|.182
|1998 Royals
|29-51 (.363)
|43-38 (.531)
|.168
|2017 Astros
|27-18 (.600)
|29-9 (.763)
|.163
Twins first baseman Joe Mauer has been an extremely tough out against the Angels throughout his career.
Highest Career BA vs. Angels — All-Time (minimum 250 PA)
|Jose Altuve
|.358
|Joe Mauer
|.340 (104/306)
|Wade Boggs
|.335
|Cookie Rojas
|.333
|Paul Molitor
|.333