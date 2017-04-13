If you were to ask Maureen McCormick what has been her greatest achievement, she wouldn’t say playing the iconic Marcia Brady in the hit 1970s sitcom, “The Brady Bunch,” but rather her 32-year marriage to actor Michael Cummings.

“Marriage is seriously the hardest thing you can ever do,” the 60-year-actress told Closer Weekly. “You just need to get through those times when they can make you so mad, or when you walk out that door, but don’t. Today I trust that man with my life!”

McCormick also told the publication that her marriage has helped her have a close-knit family.

“We have a beautiful daughter who has a heart of gold,” she said. “And I think my husband and I have become better human beings by being together. I’m a really good judge of character, and when I met him, I could see into his soul and knew I could trust him.”

McCormick added that despite any troubles that may enter her marriage, she and her husband are always determined to make it work and not give up.

“He’s never let me down — even though I’ve been so mad at him and we’ve disagreed about so many things, we’ve chosen to keep working at it. I don’t know if anyone else could have taken me!” she joked. “Our love has really grown much deeper.

McCormick has also stayed close with her “Brady Bunch” family through the years.

Just three days before Florence Henderson’s passing in late 2016, her TV mom attended a taping of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” for support.

“[Florence was] a person who wanted to spread love and laughter,” McCormick told Fox News after her TV mom’s death. “She loved people, she loved life. She’s born on Valentine’s Day, how perfect, right? [She was] just a great woman. Someone I really admired.”

